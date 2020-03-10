Valencia – Atalanta, live

Share it:

Probable lineups

Valencia CF: Cillessen; Wass, iakhaby, Coquelin, Gayà; Guedes, Parejo, Kondogbia, Ferran; Rodrigo and Gameiro.

Atalanta: Gollini; Palomino, Caldara, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez, Ilicic; and shoe.

Referee: Ovidiu Hategan (RUM).

Stadium: Mestalla

Valencia – Atalanta: narration and statistics in real time

Listen to the story of Radio Valencia

This is how the two teams arrive

The Valencia CF receive this Tuesday at Atalanta in Mestalla (21.00 / Movistar Champions League), in the round of the round of 16 of the Champions League, in a game marked more by playing behind closed doors due to the threat of the coronavirus that not because of the footballing fact that the 'che' need almost a miracle to overcome the 4-1 of the first leg.

The first manga was played with audiences at the Stadio San Siro of Milan, already at the beginning of the medical-social crisis that is causing a Covid-19 that has one of its biggest European outbreaks in the Lombard capital. Now, the return will be played at Mestalla but behind closed doors.

An anomalous situation that will cause Valencia to seek the feat of flip the adverse result the first leg without his fans, without his player number 12. Little has been said in the previous one, in the absence of appearances and before the media, of the match, and much of that obligation to play without an audience.

Beyond the coronavirus and of the request of the Valencian environment to postpone the game if it was necessary to play behind closed doors, the duel throws forward and those of Albert Celades will try to win the right to be able to play against theirs in the quarterfinals.

To access the next round they will have to change their image a lot regarding the fateful night they had in San Siro. Maxi Gomez, now injured, failed the few occasions that Valencia had beyond the goal of Denis Cheryshev to achieve 4-1, make up the defeat and give some hope to the che.

Many more absences Celades has, which further complicates the deed. Without Garay, Maxi Gómez, Piccini, Mangala, Vallejo or Jaume Costa, injured, or the sanctioned Gabriel Paulista, the only good news is that Rodrigo seems to have overcome his knee condition.