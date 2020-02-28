Sports

Valencia and Betis suspend any non-sporting act of the first team by the coronavirus

February 28, 2020
Edie Perez
Valencia, after the detection of the contagion of coronavirus in a journalist who covered the meeting he played last week in Milan against Atalanta, has decided to cancel any non-sporting act of the first team.

"Valencia CF has decided, in line with the recommendations set by the regional and national health authorities, increase preventive measures of contagion by canceling all those acts, meetings or public gatherings in enclosed spaces that pose a risk to players, technicians and club staff, "explains the statement.

"In this context, any non-sports public activity with members of the first team is canceled until further notice, including the usual press conference of the coach prior to the LaLiga match, as well as all appearances, before and after, planned on the occasion of Saturday's game at the Camp de Mestalla, "he adds.

Betis joins Valencia and suspends all non-sports events

Real Betis joins Valencia's concern and suspends any non-sporting act of the first team. From the club, they report that all activities that are canceled They are not "strictly sports" of the game.

