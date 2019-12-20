Valdés Lotteries: Why is such a famous administration to buy the Christmas Lottery?

Share it:

The same stamp is repeated every December in the most famous Lottery Administrations in the country: endless queues of people who want to get a tenth. Well, one of them is Valdés Lotteries. We tell you his story!

The history of Lotteries Valdés

Valdés Lotteries opened its doors in the 1905 year on the Rambla de Barcelona, ​​where it continues today. The administration was opened by Miquel Valdés, a man who played a leading role in the birth of the Barcelona Football Club. He played on the team between 1899 and 1902.

Today is the third generation in front of the establishment. A family business that has been sharing illusions with all its customers for over 100 years.

It is one of the most emblematic lottery establishments not only in Barcelona, ​​but throughout the national territory. It is the oldest in Catalonia, and the oldest run by the same family in Spain.

In recent years, Lotería Valdés has distributed more than 17 million euros in prizes of the National Lottery. Among them three first prizes: 2 in 2008 and 1 in 2012. As for the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery, in 2008, he distributed two fifth prizes, a third and a fourth prize in 2009, and in 2011 and 2012 also distributed a fifth prize of the Christmas Lottery. Will you distribute "El Gordo" this year 2019?

If you have not yet purchased your tenth for the Christmas Lottery 2019, you are in time to do so. The deadline is December 21, the day before Lottery draw. You can try your luck at Lotería Valdés, one of the most famous and popular administrations in Spain.