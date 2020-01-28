Valdemoro: "No man had done as much for women's basketball as Bryant"

Kobe Bryant He had a huge commitment to women's basketball. He wanted to remember Amaya Valdemoro, former player of the Spanish team and the WNBA, who recalled the great work that the star of the Lakers through programs like the Mamba Academy.

"No man had ever done so much for women's basketball as Kobe Bryant", said a Valdemoro that says he learned the news of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash through a WhatsApp message from the United States.

"We will never know how far Kobe could have taken women's basketball, I couldn't sleep knowing the news"said the former player and current commentator of Movistar + and ambassador of Betfair." This year it was said that Las Angeles Sparks, the Lakers of women's basketball, were already doing private training sessions with Kobe, "he added.

In addition to the impulse to women's basketball, Amaya Valdemoro does not hesitate to place Kobe Bryant at the height of the most legendary of this sport. "With Jordan He is one of the players that has had the most impact on the history of basketball. Above all, for the love and passion he had. He was a born winner, a tireless worker. His work ethic, his constancy … those were his pillars, apart from his talent. He was a great person, "he says.

As for the legacy left by his career, Amaya Valdemoro does not hesitate to point out that Bryant was very much more than a player of basketball. "The exact definition is genius: talent, winner and passionate about basketball. Icon, and not only basketball, but everything. A reference. The proof is how everyone is shocked to know his death, "he says.