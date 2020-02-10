Vagrant Story turns 20: fans celebrate the blockbuster GDR and ask for a remake on PS5

Share it:

Exactly twenty years have passed since the release on the first PlayStation console of Vagrant Story, one of the most iconic and representative masterpieces of Japanese rolistic production. To celebrate the anniversary, fans gather on social networks and ask Square Enix to make a remake or sequel.

Designed by Hironobu Sakaguchi (the father of Final Fantasy) and the author Yasuni Matsuno, the GDR experience of Vagrant Story has been able to carve out an important space in the memories of fans due to its unmistakable style, as well as for the uniqueness of its playful system entirely focused on the figure of Ashley Riot.

As the elite agent and member of the Riskbreakers, the fans of the genre have been able to explore the imaginary world of Ivalice to immerse themselves in an adventure with a stainless charm, thanks to the absence of non-playing characters to interact with and, above all, from the need to focus on progressing and customizing your hero's equipment.

Failure to develop subsequent chapters by Squaresoft (later become Square Enix) certainly contributed to transforming Vagrant Story into a real legend. It is no coincidence, therefore, that many social and video game goers such as Reddit and ResetEra are taking the opportunity provided by the celebrations for the twenty years since the release of Vagrant Story to ask the Japanese authors of bring this IP back into vogue in view of the nextgen (or on current platforms such as Nintendo Switch) as done with Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

In June 2019, on the other hand, it was the CEO of Square Enix, Yosuke Matsuda, who expressed the intention of the Japanese company to make other remakes or remasters of its historical series.