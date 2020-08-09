Vagabond and his eyes: Takehiko Inoue gives a lesson with her fantastic drawings

Share it:

Takehiko Inoue is a mangaka who has been around for years in Japanese circles. Its popularity grew out of all proportion with Slam Dunk, manga about basketball published on Weekly Shonen Jump and which has recently been revived both with a special edition and with the new illustrative volume PLUS / Slam Dunk 2.

However, the mangaka is also known for Vagabond, where Inoue really got involved on the illustration front. If he wasn't kidding already in Slam Dunk, in Vagabond the Japanese cartoonist has really made spectacular and unique drawings. There are few who could afford to compete with him in this respect.

An unofficial Inoue account, run by some of his fans, shared a historic line from the mangaka: "There is nothing more important than the eyes. Once the eyes are drawn, the character is alive", a phrase that is not only interpreted in the field of drawing but also in real life. Fans have decided to enclose the phrase with a collage of photos showing four images of Vagabond's protagonist, Miyamoto Musashi.

The image that you can see below vibrates with life thanks to the gaze of the characters in the four photos. Meanwhile, Inoue has returned to thrill fans with the new chapters of Real.