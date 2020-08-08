Vader Immortal arrives on PS VR: the Lord of the Sith in Virtual Reality!

Share it:

After conducting his indisputable charisma on Oculus VR headsets, the Sith Lord is ready to make his debut on PlayStation VR.

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series it is the first unpublished story linked to the Star Wars universe to have been conceived specifically for Virtual Reality. In the title, players will come face to face with Darth Vader, to experience an intense adventure set on Mustafar. The bubbling planet of lava will certainly not be new to fans of the movie epic: it is in fact the place that houses the residence of Darth Vader.

The Dark Lord of the Sith and the dark side of the Force await the players on PlayStation VR very soon: the release date is in fact set for 25 August 2020. On the same date, they will be made available all three episodes that make up Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series. To get a first idea of ​​the characteristics of the production, on the pages of Everyeye you will find the review of Vader Immortal Episode 1, by our Giuseppe Arace.