Vacation Simulator VR: here is the video of the crazy expansion Back to Job

During the UploadVR Showcase linked to the digital event program of the Summer Game Fest, the authors of Owlchemy presented Back to Job, the first major expansion (and strictly free) of the crazy experience in virtual reality Vacation Simulator for PC, Oculus Quest and PlayStation 4 with PS VR.

The expansion will be the leitmotif between the first and second chapters of the Owlchemy series and will unlock many activities to participate in "pretending to work" while on vacation with your army of sentient robots.

Back to Job it will therefore expand the range of options available to our intrepid alter-ego and its mechanical assistants, allowing him to remotely continue his work as an employee, clerk, cook, mechanic or company manager. Obviously, everything will continue to be offered with the easy-going and over-the-top style that distinguishes the title.

Back to Job is slated for release late 2020 and, as reiterated by the Google internal software house, it will be downloadable for free by those who own Vacation Simulator on PC, PS4 and Oculus Quest. Take a look at the announcement trailer for this additional content and tell us what you think. To those who follow us, we remind you that during the UploadVR Showcase the first gameplay scenes of The Walking Dead Onslaught with Norman Reedus were also shown.