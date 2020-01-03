Entertainment

V-Jump presents the new chapter of Dragon Ball Super with a preview

January 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Vegeta destroys opponents with ease, Goku knew about Merus' nature. This and more in chapter 55 of Dragon Ball Super, which lays the foundations for the final confrontation with Moro the Wizard. The protagonists are ready to fight, but you have to wait some more time before you can actually see them in action on V-Jump.

In fact, chapter 56 of Dragon Ball Super will not arrive in Japan before January 21st, on the 20th instead MangaPlus. V-Jump number 03-2020 will not be published before that date and therefore fans are forced to wait several days.

As they begin to wonder about the future of the opera, it comes though a preview dedicated to the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super. The magazine sponsored some thick titles like Boruto and Yu-Gi-Oh !, but decided to dedicate an additional comic strip to the manga of Toyotaro.

READ:  What does Stormi want this huge diamond that Kylie Jenner has given her for Christmas?

Set in one of the last chapters, when Moro's team arrived on Earth, he sees Piccolo and Kulilin discuss Gohan's arrival on the battlefield. While Krillin asks Piccolo about Gohan's arrival, the Namkian confirms and, even without showing his face to the reader, he seems to be particularly proud of his godson. Kulilin notes this and thinks that "Piccolo seems to be really happy", once again pointing out the link between the two characters.

Did Gohan, Piccolo and Kulilin remain on Earth, will they be training for the clash with Moro or will it be only Goku and Vegeta to take part in it?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.