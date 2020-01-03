V-Jump presents the new chapter of Dragon Ball Super with a preview

Share it:

Vegeta destroys opponents with ease, Goku knew about Merus' nature. This and more in chapter 55 of Dragon Ball Super, which lays the foundations for the final confrontation with Moro the Wizard. The protagonists are ready to fight, but you have to wait some more time before you can actually see them in action on V-Jump.

In fact, chapter 56 of Dragon Ball Super will not arrive in Japan before January 21st, on the 20th instead MangaPlus. V-Jump number 03-2020 will not be published before that date and therefore fans are forced to wait several days.

As they begin to wonder about the future of the opera, it comes though a preview dedicated to the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super. The magazine sponsored some thick titles like Boruto and Yu-Gi-Oh !, but decided to dedicate an additional comic strip to the manga of Toyotaro.

Set in one of the last chapters, when Moro's team arrived on Earth, he sees Piccolo and Kulilin discuss Gohan's arrival on the battlefield. While Krillin asks Piccolo about Gohan's arrival, the Namkian confirms and, even without showing his face to the reader, he seems to be particularly proud of his godson. Kulilin notes this and thinks that "Piccolo seems to be really happy", once again pointing out the link between the two characters.

Did Gohan, Piccolo and Kulilin remain on Earth, will they be training for the clash with Moro or will it be only Goku and Vegeta to take part in it?