V-Jump presents chapter 42 of Boruto, revealed title and color page

The narrative arc of Kara continues in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The clashes presented in the manga of Kodachi and Ikemoto have put the whole Village of the Leaf in serious difficulty, now it is Boruto's turn and his companions try to fix things. But they will certainly not have an easy life against the opponents of the mysterious organization.

Chapter 41 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations saw team 7 prevail over Boro, the newly known member of Kara. The antagonist, however, has shown to have an excellent ace up his sleeve as a high level regeneration in addition to a plan involving the Hokage still imprisoned. A few days after publication, i first details on chapter 42 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. In Japan, the issue in question of V-Jump will be published on January 21, while on MangaPlus the title will be available at 16:00 on January 20 for time zone reasons.

The story of this month will start with a color page with Boruto in the foreground. The blue karma spreads on his face reaching up to the eye, while behind it there are gray clouds. The title will be "Regeneration" while another caption reads: "These warriors will teach you their unique moves! With a good command of these skills you will also become stronger! Shinobi of Konoha – The Team 7's new 'team game'!"

The appointment is approaching, what do you think will happen in this new chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?