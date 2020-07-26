Uzumaki: the anime from Junji Ito's manga has been postponed to 2021

Share it:

A few hours ago, Adult Swim has published on its YouTube channel a new trailer of the anime transposition of Uzumaki, unfortunately confirming its postponement to 2021. The problem seems to be somehow linked to the production, even if at the moment the animation studio Production I.G has not made any statements on the matter.

Last March Adult Swim had promised fans that Uzumaki's anime would be released in 2020, and that Coronavirus would not affect the production of the series in any way. Today's news has arrived, therefore, like a bolt of lightning, but considering that the screenplay was completed in 2019 and that the anime consists of only four episodes, it is unlikely that the series late more than a few months.

We remind you that the anime adaptation of Uzumaki is directed by Hiroshi Nagahama, responsible for important works such as Mushishi is The Flowers of Evil, while Colin Stetson he composed the music of the anime. Recently it has been revealed that the 28 year old Japanese Uki Satake (Tsubomi in Mob Psycho 100, Shiori Kaidai in Beatless) has worn the role of the protagonist Kirie Goshima, while the veteran Shinichiro Michi (Alucard in Castlevania) played the boyfriend and co-star Shuichi Saito.

And what do you think of it? Are you waiting for this series? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!