Uzumaki: published the storyboard of the first episode, the study: "It will terrify you"

According to what was said a short time ago by the television broadcaster Adult Swim there should be only a few months left before Uzumaki's debut, the anime adaptation of Production I.G based on the horror masterpiece by Junji Ito. Today the social profile has finally decided to break the silence, surprisingly showing him storyboard of the first episode.

"Dear Uzumaki fans, we are working hard on the anime and we will soon have many news to communicate to you", reports the visible statement at the bottom,"but in the meantime we have decided to show you part of the storyboards of the first episode. As you can see we are using the Ito-san manga boards as a guide! We can't wait to terrify you .."Fans expressed their satisfaction with over 7500 likes and over 2000 comments.

We remind you that the anime adaptation of Uzumaki will consist of only four episodes, strictly in black and white. Hiroshi Nagahama, responsible for such works Mushishi is The Flowers of Evil, will take care of the direction, while Colin Stetson will compose the music of the anime. The series will obviously be self-contained.

And what do you think of it? Are you waiting for this series?