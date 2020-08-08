Uzumaki: Junji Ito will draw live for fans during a livestream event

Share it:

In recent days we have seen the animation style of Uzumaki, moreover Viz Media has announced that the famous mangaka of horror works Junji Ito will participate in a live show that will show his working method.

The event will air on next 13 August at 3:20 pm of the PST, which correspond to 12.20 am Italian time, the perfect time to immerse yourself in the drawings of the native artist from Nakatsugawa. In addition to drawing a table, Junji Ito will also comment on his work, revealing the background of some of his most important works. It has not yet been announced what the subject of his drawings will be, but we are sure that all fans will be satisfied with the event.

In the meantime, work continues on the animated transposition of Uzumaki, on which the animators of Production IG are working and which in America will be broadcast on the Adult Swim channel. In recent weeks it was announced that Uzumaki will be available in 2021, the delay was caused by the Coronavirus epidemic, which has slowed down the work in recent months. The work will consist of 4 episodes, which will tell us the events of the town of Kurozo-cho, and in particular of high school student Kirie Goshime and her boyfriend Shuichi Saito, who will make a disturbing discovery linked to the place where they live.