Uzui Tengen turns female in this showy Demon Slayer cosplay

There first season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, available on the VVVVID streaming platform both voiced in Italian and with subtitles, has introduced many characters. Who appeared the most are obviously the protagonists who formed a close-knit quartet, but in the last stages the famous Pillars.

Quest 'Demon hunter's demon hunter elite: Kimetsu no Yaiba she appeared in very few episodes, but will become increasingly influential in the future. While Giyu Tomioka was one of the first to be presented while Rengoku the one who will have more space in the feature Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen, one of the pillars that has surely caught the eye is Uzui Tengen, who makes use of the Breath of Sound.

The boy became a girl in the last one Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay, presented by boonsherryl on its Instagram page. With two photos that you can see at the bottom, one at a closer distance and the other that takes up half-length cosplay, all the features of Uzui Tengen that we have been able to see so far.

On the left eye there is the red tattoo, while a sort of blue headdress covers part of the long white hair. One of his particular swords stands out thanks to the contrast between yellow and black, while the tunic on the chest opens in correspondence with the breast of the cosplayer. It will still take some time before see Uzui in action in the anime of Demon Slayer, but in the meantime what do you think of this cosplay?

These days, while the manga continues with the disproportionate sales, the anime of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has received new awards.