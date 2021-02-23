Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai !: A girl goes viral in Japan for dressing up as Uzaki

Japan is a quite unpredictable place, where instead of fueling controversy, the trends are mostly focused on spreading curiosities found on social networks. Thus, at the beginning of this month a publication that shared some photographs of a girl wearing the unmistakable T-shirt of Hana Uzaki, the protagonist of Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! (Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!). It is worth noting that the “SUGOI DEKAI” is a Japanese expression that translates to “How big!”, And is a reference associated with the enormous size of Uzaki-chan’s breasts, faithfully represented now in real life.





The publication did not compile two photos found on networks, but were taken by the person behind the account. When reviewing his profile, it becomes evident that he usually uploads this type of content, doing cosplays and offering more daring photographs through other platforms such as OnlyFans. The account appreciated the enormous diffusion given to the publication. «Thank you so much for all your retweets and favorites! ♡ », he later wrote.

Thank you so much for your likes and retweets ♡ — Rin (Rin) (@ rinlin_x3) February 8, 2021

On the other hand, Take began the publication of the manga through the portal Dra Dra Sharp of Niconico Seiga since December 2017, while the publisher Fujimi Shobo he has been publishing his compiled volumes. The publisher published the fourth compiled volume on February 7, followed by the fifth on July 9 in Japan.

The play inspired a twelve-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios. NO, under the direction of Kazuya Miura and scripts written by Takashi Aoshima, released in July 2020. Production on a second season is confirmed, but no release date has been revealed.

Sinopsis de Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!

At the beginning of her freshman year in college, Hana Uzaki meets Shinichi Sakurai, a senior who was in the same club as her during her high school days. However, to his surprise, the once-active senior has ended up becoming a “lonely” student, preferring to spend his free time in peace and quiet.

Uzaki does everything he can to prevent Sakurai from being “alone”, from convincing him to go to the movies to his part-time workplace. While Sakurai finds her irritating and tedious, he still agrees with Uzaki’s antics and antics, even if he knows that her light-hearted personality will only lead the two of them into various comical situations.

Still, as the days go by, their relationship only improves, to the point where the people around them misinterpret them as a couple. Regardless, as long as Uzaki wants to hang out with his senior, a fun and adorable craze is sure to follow!

Source: Otakomu

© Length (Author) / KADOKAWA