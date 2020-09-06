Entertainment

Uzaki-chan: the protagonist is real as the cosplay of Hana Bunny and Kaho Shibuya show

September 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
In Japan, some anime and manga are going strong lately with a protagonist mentally submissive to a tack. We’ve had examples with Teasing Master Takagi-san or Ijiranaide Nagatoro-kun, but Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai recently arrived on TV, starring Hana Uzaki.

In the audience, the character sparked quite a few complaints. In fact, according to some American journalists Uzaki-chan is immoral and sexist because of the protagonist who is short but with a disproportionately large breast. Some people wanted to show, in more or less scientific ways with various calculations, how wrong this opinion is. But there is someone else who has managed to implement it in reality with cosplay.

To prove that a character like Uzaki-chan is possible in reality Hana Bunny and Kaho Shibuya took care of it. Both are not tall models – the former moviestar is in fact only 1.52 centimeters tall – and extremely busty, so much so that they rival the character. And so below we offer you the images that the two have uploaded to their Instagram accounts. In the first two posts you can admire the beauties of Hana Bunny, while in the third post the row of photos prepared by Kaho Shibuya.

I’m two faithful Uzaki-chan cosplay? And which do you prefer between the two?

