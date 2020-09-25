Uzaki-chan, the ecchi series continues: Season 2 is official

For many Uzaki-chan will also be considered a sexist series, but apparently the audience figures seem to have positively surprised the producers of the anime. Immediately after the conclusion of the first season, which took place a few hours ago with the broadcast of episode 12, it was in fact officially confirmed the renewal for season 2.
The news was given live a few moments ago, and as you can see below the voice actors of the two protagonists Kenji Akabane (Shinichi Sakurai) e Naomi Oozora (Hana Uzaki) jumped for joy during the live. In addition, the series’ official Twitter profile shared two visuals to celebrate the renewal.
Uzaki-chan wa asobitai is the transposition of Take’s work of the same name, in which the adventures of the young woman are told Hana Uzaki, a nineteen-year-old student just five feet tall, and her college friend Shinichi Sakurai, an introverted boy constantly teased by kohai.
Season 1 of the anime adapted the first 34 chapters of the manga, which currently has 56 chapters available. Given the author’s publication times, the second season will hardly arrive before 2022.
What do you think of it? Are you happy? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we take the opportunity to remind you that you will soon be able to pass the wait thanks to the release of another anime with similar themes, namely Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san.
— “Uzaki-chan wants to play!” Official (@uzakichan_asobi) September 25, 2020
Thanks to everyone’s support
《TV animation 2nd production decision! 》
Uzaki-chan wants to continue playing! Thank you for your cooperation ♪# Usaki-chan pic.twitter.com/amMz8YiHMz
— “Uzaki-chan wants to play!” Official (@uzakichan_asobi) September 25, 2020
— Take ■ Uzaki Volumes 1-5 on sale (@syokumutaiman) September 25, 2020