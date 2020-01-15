 Uxas in a new image of the Justice League Snyder Cut

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Zack Snyder resurfaces with a new image of his commented version of the director of "League of Justice", also known as "Snyder Cut". This time he shares a plan of a sequence that was included in the film, but with an important difference. This is the flashback sequence in which they explain how Steppenwolf tries to invade the Earth, causing the union of different races / species by facing a greater evil.

The highlight of the capture is that instead of seeing Steppenwolf, we see uxas, the youngest version of Darkseid that has already been commented on more than one occasion we were going to see in this sequence. A new plane that shows us the villain leading his army against the Army of Man. Snyder captioned the image saying: “Uxas clearing the defenders of the earth from the anti-life equation. I better look for David Thewlis. ” That allusion to Thewlis refers to remembering that he played Ares in "Wonder Woman".

In addition, the comments of the publication, with Snyder's responses leave us new revelations. When asked if the actor Ray porter had done motion capture for Darkseid or had just done ADR work (i.e. additional dubbing on scenes already shot) for the character, Snyder replied "He also made motion capture". Also, when another fan asked if Porter had completed all his voice work as Darkseid, Snyder naturally answered "yes", alluding to the fact that all Darkseid material for the film was complete.