Utopia Review: the Amazon remake that betrays expectations

The expectations were all there. Even after losing the Fincher / HBO dream team, the remake project of the British cult series had piqued our curiosity, although the doubt about the real need for this operation had never abandoned our thoughts. Then, the cold shower. The first impressions of Utopia had given us a washed-out vision of the original, which lacked all those characteristic elements of the series, while maintaining its backbone.

What was essentially supposed to be the racehorse among Amazon’s October releases, risked turning out to be a failure across the board and the rest of the season also risked confirming these conclusions. Fortunately, we have been partially proven wrong. Let’s be honest; the Amazon remake it is still a long way from matching style, originality and essence of the 2013 series, but Gillian Flynn’s operation manages to partially restore its charm, with some added value. It’s time to find out together what the remake of Utopia to deserve a place in the Amazon Prime Video catalog.

A “pop” remake

One of the first criticisms we raised in our preview was about the identity crisis of this remake of Utopia, his losing that glaze of raw originality that had contributed so much to the success of the original series. Dennis Kelly’s writing found in Marc Munden’s confident direction a whimsical translation in the use of the wide angle and in the use of the Technicolor palette. In the Amazon remake all these elements are flattened or discarded. Choosing not to resort to a style as characteristic and characterizing as that of Munden, the series by Gillian Flynn lives on genre stylistic features ranging from thriller to dystopian.

Despite the good efforts on the stage design front, everything else is in short more in line with other products that already crowd the numerous catalog of the streaming offer and this is a real shame. We are also witnessing an attempt to revolutionize the writing of the main protagonists – that is, the unlikely group that seeks an answer to the imminent pandemic threat and the role of Jessica Hyde in the comic book Utopia -, but falling in the impossibility of giving the majority of the latter a solid background and a strong motivation in pursuing one’s intentions.

Despite therefore the attempt to expand the narrative universe of Utopia, keeping the original narrative hinges unchanged – perhaps a gamble in this regard perhaps would have paid more, with all the risks involved -, the Amazon remake collides with an unfriendly writing job which finds in its protagonists the weak point of the intricate narrative structure, despite the evident commitment to do justice to the work of Dennis Kelly.

Except for Desmin Borges’ Wilson Wilson and Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), the other characters and performers of the group fail to emerge consistently in the narrative fabric, risking to be swallowed up. Fortunately, this does not happen to the antagonists of the series, who are the real winners of this remake.

The Dark Side

We had already mentioned it in our first impressions, but we find ourselves here having to confirm what is now a certainty: the antagonists of Utopia are the beating heart of the Amazon remake; the most successful part. The reasons for this success are different, but they all start from an obvious evolution of the original series, operated through a series of superstructures that somehow enrich the mythology in form and substance. On the one hand there is to take into account how much the English identity of the Utopia of 2013 has influenced not only the writing, but also the original staging, with a gritty style, but raw and lean at the same time; real British spirit distillate.

On the other, the broader breath, the opening of times and spaces and a lightness which, as we have seen, translates into a false step on the level of the protagonists, but which it is enriched with nuances in the case of the antagonists, touching the uncanny.

Starting from Christopher Denham’s Arby, softer, but no less disturbing, determined and for this reason perhaps more captivating even than the original. Turning to Kevin Christie’s John Cusack, delightfully at ease in the role of the villain, who manages to bond between the reasoning of a brilliant mind and the dystopian orientation of his intentions.

The very representation of Home and of the whole microcosm that revolves around it, takes on a disturbing connotation, which recalls a lot in the staging and writing those communities out of time and from the ordinary, at the same time fascinating and repulsive in their nature (as reported in the first impressions on The Third Day).

In this respect, the merit of the remake of Utopia is to smooth out the leathery corners of the original in an interesting way, to give us a more complete and multifaceted picture of the antagonists, which contributes to raising the quality of the last episodes to unexpected heights.

What’s left of Jessica Hyde

What we find ourselves in our hands is a double-edged sword, because a representation so close to contemporary reality risks to decrease the range not only of the concept itself behind the series, but also of creating a certain distance from some viewers who may prefer other genres or plots of different types at this particular time in history. About that the initial disclaimer does not help which denies any connection with the current pandemic situation.

The conspiracy declination of the show it also lacks some too much naivety, to the point that the reality of the events of recent months threatens to impose itself in a preponderant way on this occasion, with all the parallels of the case. A fate that is neither certain nor obvious, let’s be clear, because fans of the genre or the simple curious will find in these dynamics a further escape from everyday life, despite – or by virtue of – some similarities with the current situation.

The doubt is that the remake of Utopia, not being sufficiently armored at the narrative level and too approved in the staging, you risk slipping into the background in this October of crisis and semi-lockdown. While the advantage of the original was the luck of being able to pose as pure genre entertainment with a hint of hedonism, the Amazon show must inevitably deal with a reality that is surpassing the fantasies of many.