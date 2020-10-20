Utopia, first impressions: is the Amazon remake up to scratch?

In 2013, not many people knew Utopia, the series of Dennis Kelly which had just debuted on Channel 4 with the six episodes of the first season. But soon this series would enjoy the cult fame, especially following the unexpected cancellation after the second season. The idea of ​​a remake of Utopia began to circulate already from those years and the hopes of the fans found an unexpected lifeline in HBO e David Fincher, whose remake project, however, clashed with disagreements related to the production budget.

To support Fincher with the screenplay there would have been Gillian Flynn (Sharp Objects, Gone Girl), who continued developing the scripts for years, until decisive pitch with Amazon, who commissioned the series. Now that this new version of Utopia is released on Prime Video it is appropriate to bring you our first impressions of what is in fact one of the most anticipated Amazon releases of October. But not all that glitters is gold.

Where is Jessica Hyde?

Remakes are never easy to make and often not even to digest. The Utopia by Dennis Kelly was a cool series, with a captivating aesthetic and pervaded in different situations by a subtle English humor. The story of a group of young people who come into possession of the original plates of the unpublished sequel by a comic that anticipates epidemics and great disasters of contemporaneity, fleeing from ruthless antagonistic forces that aim to get their hands on the work, had fascinated and struck the English public first, then the international one, while creating several controversies related to the high dose of violence that flowed between the frames. If the English series could count on a multifaceted writing of the characters and on a dynamic and at the same time disturbing style, the same cannot be said of the remake, at least based on the first episodes previewed.

We immediately remove the elephant from the room: yes, the remake of Utopia for now it contains the fundamental plot points of the original series, while partially modifying the narrative structure. What changes at the writing level is the work on the characters, who come largely homologated with each other, in the case of the group of protagonists. The conspiratorial key that was Wilson Wilson’s original figure is here expanded to the square and applied on different levels to all the protagonists.

Where originally there was a path of discovery and acceptance that saw precisely in Wilson Wilson – who remains the most interesting character to date – the involuntary catalyst of events, the characters in this remake of Utopia they present themselves as the pale shadows of their English namesake, emptied of a characterization that had proved successful at the time and flattened into a mainstream and glossy version of themselves.

The work on the antagonists is more interesting, also thanks to more solid interpretations and a writing more in tune with the original work, as well as a perfect casting. John Cusack remains unknown, who for now is not enthusiastic, but which could be an added value in the continuation of the narrative.

Dystopia

Releasing a series of epidemics, conspiracies and political intrigues in 2020 could prove to be a double-edged sword, especially for that America that is experiencing the consequences of disinformation and bad administration passed off to citizens as a defense of its own identity. The fact is that this is not what diminishes the scope of a series like Utopia, but perhaps being arrived out of time it undoubtedly affects its impact. In recent years, and especially in recent months, we have learned to deal with fake news, infections, deaths and restrictions; we have come to a point where reality has surpassed fantasy and a weakened and flattened narrative like that of this remake is certainly not an added value on the entertainment scale for an audience that is also changing in perspectives.

From a purely technical point of view, the Amazon remake is a sensational downgrade of the original series. Where Marc Munden’s direction experimented in the management of space and colors, using extreme focal lengths and playing with the Technicolor palette in a process that was grounded in the concept of the series, on Prime Video we are faced with desaturated colors, a nuanced contrasts, ad a palette as dull as the direction, which on very few occasions shows fun and creative venting with the material at its disposal.

In short, these first episodes of Utopia they don’t do it justice at all to the source material and the not too veiled suspicion is that, if these are the premises, the following chapters will struggle to surprise or at least to retain the viewer.