Ushio and Tora: review of the anime series available on Netflix

Sometimes there are certain works that, although in fact very pleasant and well packaged, for one reason or another do not manage to earn the limelight in the best way. Ushio and Tora, the manga created by Kazuhiro Fujita and serialized since 1990, it belongs to that vein of works that ended up on the back burner for often unknown reasons. Removed a series of OAV released at home between 1992 and 1993 (but came to us in 2007), the work has had a transposition into souls only in recent times, precisely in 2015 thanks to studies MAP is VOLN. Recently the animated series, consisting of 39 episodes, has also landed on the streaming platform Netflix. What better opportunity then to immerse ourselves again in the bizarre world created by Kazuhiro Fujita?

A demon for friend

The protagonist of the story, Ushio Aotsuki, a young man who lives in a temple with his father Shigure (the latter is in fact a monk), on a day like many he accidentally finds himself face to face with a terrible demon: Tora. Ushioin fact, during a simple routine work inside the warehouse of the temple, he accidentally falls into a trap door, forced in a short time to adapt to the difficult situation that is faced in front of him, given that the demon in front of him he seems to have anything but friendly intentions. The boy, forced to free Tora – by extracting the spear that blocks him from the body from the body – to allow him to solve an apparently unsolvable problem, he begins a forced coexistence with him that will later lead him to live numerous adventures. Although made in recent times, the anime adaptation refers to the original work of the 90s, a detail capable of covering the entire series of a nostalgic mood that will probably manage to warm the hearts of many fans of shonen old school.

The anime in fact fishes with full hands from the adventurous tradition of the mid-90s, especially as regards the characterization of the protagonist, a boy with a heart of gold who immediately demonstrates his goodness of soul by doing his utmost to safeguard the safety of their friends.

The series, at least at the beginning, has a vertical narrative structure in which we see Ushio, supported by his enemy / friend Tora, confronting ever more dangerous threats capable of putting both him (and his loved ones) in serious danger.

As the narrative continues, however, the plot evolves, presenting a large number of characters that slowly begin to become an integral part of theelaborate world created by Kazuhiro Fujita, capable of amalgamating at best various elements typical of the shonen without ever being banal.

The main advantage of the work is in fact to be very smooth from the beginning to the end, leveraging on a series of well-established elements (but which at the time of the manga's release were not yet fully so) thus managing to entertain the viewer optimally.

Despite some brief moments where the general rhythm slows down (especially during the parts in which certain characters explain various events of the past) the mix between dialogue sequences and action moments is well thought out. The sequence dedicated to Tora's past (in which we are shown its origin), as well as the entire final part in which the protagonists find themselves facing, are also of great impact Hakumen, the terrible main antagonist demon in the series.

Among the critical points of the work, however, it should probably be pointed out the small number of episodes; in only thirty-nine episodes, in fact, the entire series manages to cover the 33 volumes of the manga, a detail that has inevitably ousted some parts of the original work.

However, considering the long time between the release of the manga and the anime adaptation, the choice to condense the whole series in a rather limited number of episodes could actually be an overall acceptable compromise, capable of potentially approaching a large number. of new people at work.

Humans never cry

The series, which immediately decided to focus on numerous hand-to-hand clashes in which we see Ushio use the Spear of the Beast – the legendary artifact that he himself extracted from Tora at the beginning of the adventure – however, he does not disdain more introspective moments, especially regarding the characterization of the main characters and the very solid bond that unites them. Toraright from the start, he proves to be an extremely cruel demon willing to devour a lot Ushio like any other human being, never missing an opportunity to reiterate the concept whenever he can.

Episode after episode, however, the demon begins to change, becoming more and more inclined to help Ushio in his endeavors, although he is always reticent in openly expressing his feelings.

In the same way the protagonist, portrayed at the beginning as a good-for-nothing and tremendously careless boy, as the adventure continues, he increasingly understands that he is destined for something great, finding within himself the strength to constantly improve, maturing especially at the level character.

During the course of their adventures, Ushio and Tora find themselves experiencing a real journey of formation with a choral narrative structure, capable of referring more to the first Dragon Ball than to its sequel Z.

The importance of emotional ties thus becomes one of the fundamental themes of the anime, given that Ushio he will find himself gradually listening not only to the advice of his trusted ally Tora, but also of all the people close to him, who will never abandon him in times of need. The same ending of the series represents if we want the summa content of the whole work, thanks to a wide final fight in which not only physical strength, but also (indeed, above all) the strength of one's heart becomes the key to defeat the terrible main threat.

As for the technical side, the anime is well made in practically any aspect; the character design of the various characters (especially the monstrous ones) is also satisfactory, with a note of merit as regards the demon Tora – capable without problems of referring to a restless and bestial dimension typical of the most ferocious animals – and Hakumen, whose demonic face clearly manages to best express all your atavistic evil.