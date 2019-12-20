Useful information about the Christmas Lottery

Share it:

The Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2019 is celebrated on December 22. Surely there are many doubts you have in mind about the operation and the prizes, so we tell you the most important thing below.

Go to the Royal Theater

If you want to enjoy the raffle in the first person and you have the opportunity, you can go personally to the Royal Theater of Madrid, where the Christmas Lottery 2019 is held. Admission is free and there is no need to reserve a place. The enclosure doors will open on December 22 at 8:00 and attendees will enter in order of arrival, until full capacity is reached. The atmosphere that is lived inside the Royal Theater is incredible, so it will be an experience that you will never forget.

Awards

On the prizes of the Christmas Lottery 2019, the first prize, popularly known as "El Gordo" corresponds to 400,000 euros the tenth. The second prize is 125,000 euros to the tenth and the third prize 50,000 euros to the tenth. If you are awarded the fourth prize, you will receive 20,000 to the tenth. And, the fifth prize is 6,000 euros to the tenth.

Buy tenths

If you haven't bought your tenth of the Christmas Lottery yet, don't worry because you're on time. You can do it until next time December 21. In the physical Lottery Administrations you can do so until closing time, taking into account that December 21 is Saturday. If you want to buy the tenth online, the deadline date and time are December 21 at 11:45 p.m.

Royal Theater drums



In the Royal Theater there will be two drums, in the same way as in previous years. One of them, the largest, corresponds to the numbers. A total of 100,000 balls, one for each number (between 00000 and 99.999). And, the smallest, that of the awards. Therefore, the odds of being touched by "El Gordo" is 1 in 100,000.