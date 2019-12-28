Use the PS4 DualShock 4 on PC: the DS4Windows software receives a huge update

Share it:

The collective of programmers responsible for DS4Windows, the free program that allows you to use the DualShock 4 controller on any PC game, announces that it has updated the software to version 2.0 to introduce a huge number of improvements and optimizations.

The new version of DS4Windows integrates many additional features that make theuse of the PlayStation 4 pad on PC: the system, in fact, takes care of emulate the Xbox 360 controller to ensure that PS4 users can take advantage of their DualShock 4 on all Windows PC games compatible with the Microsoft pad.

After long months of waiting and a small number of minor hotfixes, the authors of DS4Windows thus launch the 2.0 edition of their free program to respond to requests from the community. In addition to a more understandable visual interface and a faster synchronization system of the controller to the PC, the new version of the software integrates macro functions that help users to easily remap controls and better localization in different languages.

At the time of writing, we don't know if it is re-edition 2.0 of DS4Windows already boasts compatibility with the Back Button Attachment, the PS4 DualShock 4 peripheral that allows access to two new reprogrammable buttons on the back of the controller.