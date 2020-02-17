US Sales January: Dragon Ball Z Kakarot dominates between games, Switch between consoles

Share it:

Punctual as always, NPD released data on console and video game sales made on the North American market during the month of January.

To dominate the games, predictably, was Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, who managed to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare relegated to second position. On the lowest step of the podium sits Madden NFL 2020, followed by Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order e from the immortal Grand Theft Auto V. NPD noted that Rockstar Games' free roaming is back in the Top 5 for the first time since August 2019, and still remains today the best-selling title of all time in the United States.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 Madden NFL 20 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K20 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mario Kart 8 Ring Fit Adventure Red Dead Redemption II

Compared to January 2019, receipts generated by software sales fell by 31%, probably due to the lower number of high impact stocks that hit the market. Last year, Resident Evil 2 Remake and Kingdom Hearts 3 were released, among others.

For the fifteenth month in a row, Nintendo Switch was the best selling console in the USA. Also in the hardware sector, however, there was a drop in collections, in this case equal to 35%. NPD did not disclose the positions from the second onwards, so we do not know which was the best-selling between PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.