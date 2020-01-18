Entertainment

US dream debut for Weathering With You, the film breaks the 180 million wall

January 18, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Box Office Mojo recently confirmed that the highly acclaimed Makoto Shinkai movie "Weathering With You", distributed for the first time in Japan on 19 July, has grossed exactly $ 1,586,217 in its first day of projection in the USA, closing in second place and clearly exceeding the expectations of GKIDS.

Distribution in the USA represents for Weathering With You the last chance to get a place on the list of 5 most profitable anime movies in history. Currently the ranking sees the masterpiece in first place Your Name ($ 360 million), followed by The enchanted city ($ 347 million), Howl's Moving Castle ($ 235 million), Ponyo on the cliff ($ 201 million) e Stand By Me Doraemon ($ 196 million). Weathering With You has recently broken the 184 million wall and will most likely exceed 190 in the coming days.

In Europe, the film reached its peak in France, with over half a million euros collected on the debut day alone. In Spain the film exceeded 200,000 euros while in Italy, as confirmed by Dynit, would have recorded around € 100,000 in cash in the first of three projection days.

READ:  Android TV or Google Chromecast: differences, advantages and disadvantages

And what do you think of it? Would Makoto Shinkai's film deserve a place in the Top 5? Let us know yours by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, we recommend you take a look at our review of Weathering With You.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.