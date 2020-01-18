US dream debut for Weathering With You, the film breaks the 180 million wall

Share it:

Box Office Mojo recently confirmed that the highly acclaimed Makoto Shinkai movie "Weathering With You", distributed for the first time in Japan on 19 July, has grossed exactly $ 1,586,217 in its first day of projection in the USA, closing in second place and clearly exceeding the expectations of GKIDS.

Distribution in the USA represents for Weathering With You the last chance to get a place on the list of 5 most profitable anime movies in history. Currently the ranking sees the masterpiece in first place Your Name ($ 360 million), followed by The enchanted city ($ 347 million), Howl's Moving Castle ($ 235 million), Ponyo on the cliff ($ 201 million) e Stand By Me Doraemon ($ 196 million). Weathering With You has recently broken the 184 million wall and will most likely exceed 190 in the coming days.

In Europe, the film reached its peak in France, with over half a million euros collected on the debut day alone. In Spain the film exceeded 200,000 euros while in Italy, as confirmed by Dynit, would have recorded around € 100,000 in cash in the first of three projection days.

And what do you think of it? Would Makoto Shinkai's film deserve a place in the Top 5?