US Agent and the other villains star in new photos

Recent photos from the set of Falcon and The Winter Soldier showed us the latest in the series. In the past few hours we have also been able to see a new shot focused on US Agent, a character played by Wyatt Russel.

At the bottom of the news you can see the photo taken from the Instagram account @ onset.unseen, the protagonist is U.S. Agent, according to what the account reveals with a comment: “Wyatt Russel emerges from Atlanta City Hall as US Agent“. As you know, in the course of the episodes of the series, we will see what the consequences of the Captain America scene retreat, according to what has been revealed in recent weeks, the American government will prefer to entrust the famous shield to John Walker, a choice that will be opposed by the two protagonists Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie.

The photo seems to show us an official event in which US Agent is participating, as you can also see from the presence of uniformed soldiers who are applauding the superhero. As you know the series was postponed to 2021, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which forced the production to suspend the filming of the episodes of the series that will make its debut in the Disney + catalog. In recent days, the same Instagram account had shared photos of a mysterious character from Falcon and The Winter Soldier.