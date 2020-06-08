Uruguay began testing coronavirus for schools and prepares the return of football

Share it:

Uruguayan soccer is detained by the coronavirus as in the rest of South America (EFE)

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) The first phase of the return protocol of professional football began this Sunday, in which the swabs were practiced for the players of the Boston River and Cerro clubs, respectively. According to a statement from this body, the steps to start 720 COVID-19 tests that will be applied to professional clubs were completed and that it is estimated that they will finish on June 17.

Boston River coach and player, Sebastian Crazy AbreuDuring his arrival at the Centenario stadium, a designated test site, he stressed to the press the importance of continuing security measures in addition to the tests. "We know that we are close to restarting activities, the planning and, above all, to be able to address this issue of being able to play again with all the necessary care, but already knowing that we have dates and that from there you can prepare, "he said.

He added that his club has tried to comply with all the standards recommended by the health authorities of that country and that no effort was spared in the efforts and details to "have no problem" and start well. "We try to use all the possibilities, the technology, the motivational part, the human contact, seeing how the players are, worrying more about the person and not so much about the footballer."

The Centennial Stadium in Uruguay became a shelter for patients at risk from the coronavirus (EFE)

Abreu, who still maintains his world record as the player who has defended the most shirts during his career, appreciated thate the team will have this reconditioning stage to "see" how each player is and "balance the loads" and remarked "the tranquility" that "all were well" during the quarantine.

The AUF also highlighted that, in addition to the players, COVID-19 swabs will be practiced on technical bodies and club officials currently participating in professional leagues. Meanwhile, the National teams, Wanderers, Defensor Sporting and Montevideo City Torque will carry out the respective tests in a particular way.

According to the schedule, Danubio and Fénix will be tested this Monday, Liverpool and Peñarol on Tuesday 9; Progreso y Rentistas, Wednesday 10; River Plate and Albión, on Thursday the 11th; Central and Cerrito, on Friday the 12th; IASA and Youth, on Monday the 15th; Racing and Rampla Juniors, on Tuesday the 16th and Villa Española and Villa Teresa on Wednesday the 17th of June.

