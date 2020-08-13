Ursula Corbero, star of La Casa di Carta without veils on social media with Usue Alvarez!

Share it:

We continue to talk about one of the most famous performers of the series present in the Netflix catalog: after the latest photos of Ursula Corbero from La Casa di Carta, we recommend this new Instagram post by the actress who surprised all her fans.

At the bottom of the news is the post shared by colleague Usue Alvarez, who decided to show a naked photo of the two actresses, commenting on it like this: "Another year of taking care of us, conversing only with our gazes, bathing naked … and taking these so casual photos. Your DNA and mine love each other, happy birthday Ursula Corbero! I love you very much friend". The post immediately went viral, receiving over 45 thousand likes in a short time, while Ursula Corbero thanked her friend for the good wishes.

We remind you that work has begun on the final season of The House of Paper, successful series present in the Netflix catalog and which has reached its fifth part, which will show us what the fate of the Professor and the other protagonists of the show born from an idea of ​​Alex Pina. Finally, if you are looking for other curiosities about the series, we report this news with the earnings of the protagonists of La Casa di Carta.