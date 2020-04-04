Úrsula Corberó and Álvaro Morte choose their perfect ending for ‘La casa de papel’

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are no perfect endings. Or at least those who manage to satisfy all the followers of a series. ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘The Sopranos’, ‘Breaking Bad’… All the great fictions have inevitably generated a polarization with their latest episodes. Y ‘The paper house’ it has all the ballots to become one more. With the fourth season just landed on Netflix and the green light for a fifth, although it has not been officially confirmed, the actors have already spent considerable time living with their characters to dare to anticipate the ending that would be perfect.

Álvaro Morte it is clear that the ideal for The Professor would be to return to the beginning. “It makes some sense to go back to how it all started, but having done something that allows society, if it doesn't change, to at least evolve in a better direction. I know it is very ambitious but there are many people who, for better or for worse, have turned history around. There is Gandhi or Hitler. I would very much like to think that The Professor realizes that there are people taking inspiration from the world. In Chile there have been riots with people dressed in red with the Dalí mask to protest social injustices … Its end would include opening a door so that things could really change. "

Úrsula CorberóHowever, choose a worse destination for Tokyo: “It is cannon fodder to die for. But I wish his death was to save someone from the gang. "