Uplay +: the 7-day trial of the Ubisoft service starts with more than 100 PC games

Waiting to discover the surprises coming during the Ubisoft Forward event of 12 July, the French company announces a 7-day free trial for new members of Uplay +, the subscription service that allows access to more than 100 games PC.

The promotion is already active and it will be until July 27th. Thanks to this initiative, PC gaming enthusiasts will be able to access all the functions of an Uplay + account for a week, whose subscription is offered at monthly price 14.99 euros.

The seven-day trial at Uplay + allows you to download and enjoy "for free" more than one hundred PC games from the transalpine gaming giant. Each title, moreover, is offered in his full edition Deluxe, Gold or Ultimate and consequently includes all digital bonuses and expansions.

Among the games accessible through Uplay +, we point out Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Far Cry 5, Rainbow Six Siege, Trials Rising, The Division 2 e 1800. The seven-day trial at Uplay + can be canceled at any time, and with it also the automatic renewal system of the monthly subscription. Before leaving you at the link of the Italian page of Uplay Plus, we remind you that during the Ubisoft Forward event it will be possible to download Watch Dogs 2 for free.