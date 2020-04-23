         Updates to MIUI 12 will start on the day of the presentation according to Xiaomi software director

Share it:

Xiaomi has everything almost ready to reveal the appearance and news of its next version of MIUI, the personalized layer of its phones. We know when the time will be: next April 27. And now we know a detail that will delight all owners of a Xiaomi: MIUI 12 would start updates the same day of presentation. Of course: as always, first in China.

MIUI 11 is in a good amount of Xiaomi mobiles since the brand took its layer even to phones with years in the market. Not always accompanied by Android 10, as many users well know, but always with the new features of the layer. And the next version aims high with a good amount of those news: Xiaomi is about to unveil MIUI 12. It will have a renewed design, more dark mode options, more customization and it will arrive quite soon to the first compatible mobiles. This is stated by Zhang Guoquan, Xiaomi software manager.

MIUI 12 for the first Xiaomi on April 27

Weibo conversation where Zhang Guoquan says MIUI 12 will be available on launch day

The date set for the presentation was set in the coming week and it is official: on April 27 we will know the new MIUI 12 from the hands of Xiaomi itself. In general, the brand usually reserves some time to give the button that opens the ban to updates, but it does not seem that Xiaomi will be delayed much since the first information speaks of a first deployment on the 27th itself. responsible for Xiaomi software.

Xiaomi is heating up on Weibo the next launch of its software. And it does so on various fronts: through their official accounts, on the lips of the presidents and also of those responsible for software. Following a status update from Xiao Ai, the company's virtual assistant, a user asked about the availability of the update. And it was Xiaomi's own software manager, Zhang Guoquan, who was responsible for unveiling the date: MIUI 12 will begin its deployment on April 27. Of course, we do not know which will be the first mobiles to receive the honeys of the updated layer, but the most logical thing is that Xiaomi starts with its most expensive and recent mobiles, such as the Xiaomi Mi 10.

We will still have to wait for MIUI 12 to arrive in a stable and international way since the first to receive the update will be the Chinese Xiaomi. At least they have been unveiling some features of MIUI 12such as its dark 2.0 mode, new display functions and possible camera application. We will see if the version jump is noticeable as much as it appears: until next week we will not know. To test MIUI 12 we will still have to wait.

