updates on The Winds of Winter, the 6th Game of Thrones novel

Last year George RR Martin promised that The Winds of Winter it would have come out in time for the 2020 edition of World Science Fiction, or by last July 29, but over 12 months later the situation has not changed.

In March 2020, the author of Game of Thrones stated that he would use the isolation from the Coronavirus to remain in quarantine and continue the work of the 6th novel, confirming the following April that he is still working on The Winds of Winter. .

In the June update, Martin revealed that he had written three chapters in two weeks and had focused on the views of Asha, Tyrion, Ser Barristan, Areo and Cersei, anticipating that he had started a new chapter of Arya. However, on the same occasion he stated that unless the novel surprises it wouldn’t be out before 2021.

After a hiatus, on August 15 Martin announced his return to Westeros: “I’m back in my fortress of solitude, my secluded mountain home. I’m back in the mountains again … which means I’m back in Westeros to carry on Winds of Winter.” In the long post shared on his blog, however, the author did not provide any updates on the possible exit windows.

