Upcoming LEGO Movies Would Adapt Jurassic Park, Fast and Furious, and The Minions

A new agreement between Universal Pictures and LEGO It will allow both entities to work together in the elaboration, production and distribution of new films for the cinema based on their intellectual properties and original ideas. To date, LEGO had made it to the cinema through Warner Bros. with movies like LEGO Batman: The Movie.

Although in total the collaboration with Warner Bros. left LEGO a profit of 1,100 million dollars, the films released since The LEGO movie have seen notable drops in the interest of the public.

The rights of all the films made will remain under the control of Warner Bros. and it is not clear if after this agreement they will produce a sequel to any of them. It is also unclear whether they will be able to use original LEGO-created characters for their movies.

Although Warner Bros. has an extensive collection of licenses that could be used for LEGO movies, it is not that Universal is short of them. They have franchises like Jurassic Park, Fast & Furious, The Minions, Pets and their gallery of classic monsters, as well as Shark, E.T., Back to the Future, and more.

Both entities collaborated in the past for the making of the Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit television special and the 13-episode miniseries, LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar. LEGO and Universal also collaborated on the LEGO Jurassic World video game.

With this recently announced agreement, it will take a while until the first projects begin to arrive and we can see which iconic Universal licenses have become LEGO worlds in the cinema. The collaboration lasts for five years, so we should start seeing its fruits relatively soon.

