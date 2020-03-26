Upcoming Free Epic Games Store Games Revealed

Share it:

We are on Thursday, and that means that the Epic Games Store is filled with gifts. This time around, not only are the two games announced last week (Figment and Tormentor X Punisher) available for free, but also another title that has been added to the list by surprise: World War Z.

In addition, the two titles that will be available for free starting next week have been revealed. On the one hand the great Gone Home, and on the other the original Hob.

As usual, remember that you have a week to purchase the three games that are already available in the store. Once you do, those games will become yours forever, with no exceptions or limitations. As for the two new titles, they will be available from next Thursday, April 2, 2020. As always, around 17:00 (Spanish peninsular time).

As for games, you should not miss the original proposal of Gone Home. In this game, you get home after a year abroad. You expect your family to meet you, but the house is empty. Something doesn't add up. Where have they all gone? What happened here? In short, we have before us an exploration game (walking simulator style) from The Fullbright Company studio in which we must solve a very interesting mystery.

In any case, Gone Home is an interactive exploration simulator. Our goal will be to question every last detail of an apparently normal house to reveal the history of the people who live in it. Exploration will be essential, and we must open all drawers and all doors. And also collect objects in search of new clues that allow us to advance. History will surprise us.

For his part, Hob is a vibrant adventure filled with action and suspense in a stunning and brutal world in turmoil. As players dive into the mysteries around them, they discover a planet in danger. Can he be saved or is his doom inevitable? In conclusion, it is an interesting mix of genres in which we will find action, adventure and also great doses of exploration.