unveiled the look of the characters, from the new Mortar Trooper to Moff Gideon

You don’t need to be Force sensitive to sense the arrival of The Mandalorian Season 2, just look at the new additions to Star Wars merchandise! After Baby Yoda’s Funko Pops, gods arrive display hardbacks that reveal the look of different characters of the series.

First of all we find the perfidious Moff Gideon by Giancarlo Esposito, candidate to become the main villain of the new episodes, after the surprising cliffhanger with which he greeted us in the previous season. Apparently he will wear a costume very similar to the one already seen: black and red cloak, and dark armor that somehow brings him closer to the most fearsome servants of the Dark Side.

To give him a hand there will also be a new type of imperial stormtrooper, the Mortar Trooper, equipped with the classic stormtrooper armor but decorated in orange. A new threat for Cara Dune and Magistrate Greef Carga, ready to renew the alliance with Mando to protect the Child from the clutches of bounty hunters.

Also interesting to note the return of Mythrol seen in the first episode of the series, and at this point it is very likely that the blue alien will find himself again on the path of Mando, hoping that this time don’t fall victim to carbonite.

We remind you that we will be able to see all these guys in action starting in October 30, date on which the new episodes of Jon Favreau will begin to come out.