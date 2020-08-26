unveiled the future of the franchise’s television universe

Share it:

There have never been so many series dedicated to Star Trek at the same time as in this moment, and the credit is all of Alex Kurtzman and the trust given to him by CBS, which has decided to revitalize the television franchise with Star Trek: Discovery, then expanding with the first season of Star Trek: Picard.

Now there are the two series mentioned above, the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks and announced and waited for them Star Trek: Strange New Worlds e Star Trek: Prodigy developing. Speaking with then Deadline of the franchise, Kurtzman also got to talk about his goals to continue expanding the Star Trek Universe with new original shows, revealing:

“There are quite a few and we are doing it because we love this universe. In reality it is about wanting to explore different corners of it, with the hope that each show will act with its own and specific identity, so that we cannot think of seeing in one. I show what maybe you might see in another. Everything has to look different, unique, special. There was a very coordinated effort so that each series talked about something different, said different things, had characters who felt differently. So far it has all been very fun and rewarding. “

