Entertainment

Unusual content of Silent Hill comes to P.T. thanks to an amazing mod

December 21, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Since Hideo Kojima declare that he was working on a horror video game, P.T. The playable demo of the canceled Silent Hills has revived again and many fans create exclusive mods for the game.

This has been the case with Lance McDonald, who has managed to escape from the infinite loop corridor of the Kojima game and get out on the streets of Silen Hill thanks to a spectacular mod that shows on his YouTube channel.

In the video we see the aspect of the town in which P.T. It is set. This has been possible thanks to the connection between the game's start room and the map file that we see in the final kinematics of the game, all rendered in real time in Playstation 4.

The most curious of all, is that it is an environment without collision in which the player falls through the ground instantly. Kojima and his team must have thought that the player would go out to explore at some point, but McDonald has managed to stay afloat and explore each of its details, something never seen before.

READ:  Emma Watson Will Work In Sexual Harassment Hotline

The video has been very successful on the Internet, especially because it is the first time we see the map of the canceled Silent Hills explored. A brief sample of what would have been the last work of Hideo Kojima in Konami.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.