Unusual: a cyclist fell in a race in Belgium and, disoriented, started again in the opposite direction

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The video of Santiago Buitrago pedaling in the opposite direction was filmed from a car that was following the race

The Colombian cyclist Santiago Buitrago had a day to be forgotten in Belgium when After crashing his bike due to inclement weather conditions, he ended up pedaling disoriented in the opposite direction to the competition, which ended up taking him off the tour.

The 20-year-old from Bogotá is a member of the Brahim McLaren team and was the only Colombian in competition for the 47th edition of the Tour de Wallonia, which is run in Belgium under heavy rain and snow weather.

The Tour that is going through its second stage has the Australian Caleb Edwar, from the Lotto-Soudal team as leader, while Frenchman Arnaud Démare, from the Droupama FDJ team that is third overall, won with the victory of the second stage.

The Tour de Wallonia has had stages with heavy rain and snow, in one of them the Colombian Santiago Buitrago had an accident. (Image from Facebook references: Brahim McLarem)

The moment in which Buitrago pedaled disoriented and in contradiction was recorded on video and was shared by the Twitter account of the Israel Up-Nation team with the message: "Today is not this man's lucky day: he crashed, took the wrong turn, traveled the wrong way for a few miles and in the pouring rain … We hope he's okay."

The video was shared by Santiago Buitrago himself on his profile stating “A day to forget in Belgium”.

Santiago Buitrago, 20-year-old from Bogotá, member of the Brahim McLaren team

Despite the uncomfortable and confusing moment, Buitrago managed to stop pedaling when he ran into the accompanying cars on the tour.

The first stage of the Tour de Wallonia represented problems for other cyclists besides the Colombian, several denounced the poor condition of the roads where the race passes, warning that they could cause accidents to competitors.

This was said by the Belgian cyclist IljoKeise, from the Deceuninck-Quick Step team, who on his Twitter account complained about the organization of the race and shared an image of a road full of holes

“Trying to avoid the holes in the road during the stage… Mission impossible !!”, wrote.

A section of the Tour de Wallonia shared by a Belgian cyclist who denounced the poor condition of the road.

For the Colombian Buitrago, one of the young promises of national cycling, his incident meant the withdrawal from the competition, which is part of the bad streak it has been having since the European competitions returned after the stoppage due to the coronavirus.

Something similar had already happened to him in the Occitania route in which a fall that affected his knee also forced him to withdraw from the competition.

MORE ON THESE TOPICS

Iván Duque confirmed Colombia's support for Mauricio Claver-Carone to chair the IDB

Iván Duque asked the region to maintain "a clear and firm voice" against the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro

The drug trafficker "Missi", one of the leaders of the Gulf Clan, was arrested at a party