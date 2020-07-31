Unturned will arrive on PS4 and Xbox One thanks to 505 Games

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

505 Games has announced that it will release PS4 and Xbox One versions of unturned, popular open world survival zombie style sandbox game.

Unturned was developed by Smartly Dressed Games, a studio created by the Canadian developer and game designer Nelson Sexton, which has signed a collaboration agreement with the publisher 505 Games and who will be actively involved in the development process of the console version.

Huge maps – up to 8 sandbox maps can be explored by traveling by land, air and sea

– up to 8 sandbox maps can be explored by traveling by land, air and sea Crafting – equipment and structures can be obtained from the resources collected

– equipment and structures can be obtained from the resources collected Upgrades – skills can be increased in three categories: Attack, Defense and Support

– skills can be increased in three categories: Attack, Defense and Support Customization – avatars can be completely customized from an aesthetic point of view

– avatars can be completely customized from an aesthetic point of view Multiplayer – you can face zombies and other enemies alone or together with friends

– you can face zombies and other enemies alone or together with friends Shared screen – play locally with a friend thanks to the split screen mode

– play locally with a friend thanks to the split screen mode Challenges or alliances – you can make alliances with friends or try to fight alone

Unturned players they will play the role of a survivor in a modern society drifting and infested with zombies and they will have to stay alive making alliances and working together with other friends. Resources such as clothing, food and weapons will have to be found and raw materials such as wood and metal will be crafted to create strongholds and defenses. Threats and dangers will follow each other frantically and the player will always have to monitor health, food and water supplies, and radiation levels.

Unturned for console will be developed by 505 Games and FunLabs and will offer all the fun features present in the PC version with revised visuals, improved game mechanics, a deeper unlockable progression system, and a new and more enjoyable game experience. Unturned will be released worldwide in digital version for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at the price of € 24.99 via PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store.