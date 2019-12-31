Untitled Goose Game, the publisher's announcement: over one million copies sold

Share it:

The title developed by the guys from House House, a small Australian team, has officially become a real "million seller": the official announcement came from the publisher, Panic.

It was to share the information Cabel Sasser, co-founder of the company, through his official Twitter account. Through the tweets that you can find at the bottom of this news, the manager expressed all his gratitude to the public, who transformed Untitled Goose Game in a real videogame phenomenon, recently published also on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

"It seems impossible, – Sasser writes – but last week, three months after launch, Untitled Goose Game has exceeded one million copies sold. From the bottom of our hearts: thank you for playing our video game"The public reaction, Panic co-founder continues, is gone beyond all expectations of the development team, who was impressed and surprised by the media coverage that the game dedicated to the spiteful goose managed to conquer in a very short time. "We hope we brought some joy into your lives, – concludes – why did you bring so much into ours. And we will never forget it".

If you want to know more about this surprising production, we would like to point out that our review of Untitled Goose Game is available on the pages of Everyeye, edited by Claudio Cugliandro.