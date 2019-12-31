Untitled Goose Game exceeds one million copies sold

Share it:

The four members that make up the small House House studio have managed to exceed one million units sold with their hilarious Untitled Goose Game, a figure with which the vast majority of independent studies do not dare to dream.

Within a few hours of being put on sale, the protagonist of this video game was already a phenomenon on the Internet and it was talked about almost more than the benefits of the title itself, which has them and they are not few.

The reaction was beyond anything we could have imagined. The fan art, the writing, yes the memes, protest sasaplands, Chrissy Teigen, Muppets ?! It feels once-in-a-lifetime. We hope we brought some joy into your life, because you brought so much into ours. And we'll never forget it. – Cabel (@cabel) December 30, 2019

Cabel, from distributor Panic, said on Twitter that the reception of the game far exceeded their expectations and thanked the continued support of those who dared to give this goose goose a chance, but with a good heart.

It is not difficult to speculate with a victory of Nintendo Switch against the PC in this case if we take into account that the game has been crowned as the fifth most downloaded of the year in the Nintendo eShop.