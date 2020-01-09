Entertainment

'Until the wedding separates us' trailer with Belén Cuesta and Álex García

January 9, 2020
Lisa Durant
Marina is in her thirties and makes a living organizing weddings. It is not that it is her vocation but, as she herself says, "when people are in love, they don't look at money." But his private life has nothing to do with the clients he serves and enjoys singleness … until one night he meets Carlos. For her, it is one more adventure, but he is going through a moment of weakness that will end up taking its toll. Because Carlos has a girlfriend: Alexia, a perfect young woman … and Marina's childhood friend! When Alexia discovers Marina's business card, she interprets it as a marriage proposal …

The next February 14th, Valentine's Day, arrives at the movie theaters with A Contracorriente Films ‘Until the wedding separates us’, the new romantic comedy directed by Dani of the Order (‘Litus’, ‘The best summer of my life’) and starring Bethlehem Cuesta, Álex García, Silvia Alonso, Mariam Hernández, Gracia Olayo, Adrián Lastra, Antonio Dechent, Salva Reina, Leo Harlem, Antonio Resines and Malena Alterio.

Produced by Atresmedia Cine y Álamo Producciones Audiovisuales, the film, which was shot in different locations in Tenerife and Madrid, features a script by Olatz Arroyo, Marta Sánchez and Eric Navarro.

