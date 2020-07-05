Unstoppable Real Madrid and more than 7 points are what separates Javier Aguirre from rescuing Leganés from relegation

Share it:

There is still hope for the Vasco team, but they will have to achieve good results and hope that their rivals lose points along the way (Photo: Juan Medina / Reuters)

Javier Aguirre has had a difficult season with Leganés in Spain. The sale of players, the halt due to the coronavirus pandemic and the poor results have been a severe test for his pupils in the fight not to descend.

However, a few dates after the atypical season of The league, the pepineros hope to retain their place in the top category of Iberian football. For this, the calculators will be your companions for the following weeks of the end of the campaign.

With this Sunday's victory against Espanyol, the Basque team has 28 points in 34 disputed days. They are in the penultimate place in the table, below Mallorca by a single point.

The sale of players, the halt due to the coronavirus pandemic and the poor results have been a tough test for Aguirre's pupils (Photo: Juan Medina / Reuters)

Since the resumption of activities, Leganés has lost four games, registering two draws and a single victory.

To avoid the descent they have to beat Eibar, Celta de Vigo or Alavés, who have 35 points each. I mean, Leganés has to get more than 7 units in four matches and hope that the top three lose on the way.

One of the confrontations of those led by Aguirre is against a direct rival: Eibar. It will be held this Thursday next at 12:30 p.m. (Central Mexico time) and, if the cucumbers win, the distance would only be 4 points.

Since football returned to Spain, the pupils of the Basque They have had two duels with direct rivals. The first was against Mallorca and they tied it to a goal, while the second was won 1-0 against Espanyol this weekend.

To avoid relegation they have to reach Eibar, Celta de Vigo and Alavés, who have 35 points (Photo: Juan Medina / Reuters)

The three duels remaining for the Blue and Whites are tough tests. They face against Valencia, Atlético de Bilbao and Real Madrid, who are in position nine, eight and one in the general table, respectively.

However, the outlook is not as complicated as it seems, as Leganés scored points from two of these rivals this season. Both times, he tied a goal against Valencia and Atlético de Bilbao.

Their record against Real Madrid is tough, as they lost five goals to nil in their last game. In addition, they could face the possible champion of LaLiga, since the Merengues take 4 points to Barcelona.

Cucumbers with hope

With this Sunday's game, Javier Aguirre knows that his team is still in the fight for non-relegation (Photo: Andreu Dalmau / EFE)



With this Sunday's game, Javier Aguirre knows that his team is still in the fight for non-relegation. That is why he assured that it is necessary to "fight to the end", in a press conference after the meeting.

“Until the last breath we will continue fighting. While here we will fight. And if we have as much success as against Espanyol that we shoot twice and score a goal, there is hope, "added the strategist.

He noted that they can not wait for their rivals to resolve the situation, so they will have to keep adding points. "I tell my players that we cannot ask rivals to do our job. There is nothing to ask of anyone and we are on our own demerits below. What we are not going to lower our arms ”, he sentenced.

“I am happy in Leganés. What happens is that every two or three days there is a game and we must wait. I am also not clear about the renovation. Now, while there is life there is hope ”, pointed out the Mexican.

