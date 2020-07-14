Unreal Engine 5: the generational leap in games will be evident, Epic says

Share it:

In the latest issue of Edge Magazine the developers of Epic Games have delved into the possibilities offered by Unreal Engine 5 specifying his ability to produce visual effects in line with expectations on the next-gen.

Talking about Unreal Engine 5 the technical chief of Epic, Kim Libreri, in fact said: "I honestly think that what we have achieved is to make Unreal Engine 5 accessible, especially for the details. If that's important to your game, the details and the photorealism, I think it somehow makes them seem like a step forward for the next generation of consoles.".

Despite the enthusiasm, the developers themselves have stated that it will take some time to fully exploit the potential of the new graphics engine. According to the words of the technical director Brian Karis: "We won't really see what it is capable of (Unreal Engine 5) until the end of the generation. Do you think you can see it on PS5 with the first thing people tried to do?". Karis then specified that the generational handover will still be important:"I don't think you will see any difference: you will see fantastic things with UE4 on the next generation from other studies. And then with Unreal Engine 5 there will be a moment of transition: once people get their hands on it, instead of a gradual increase, you will see a jump".

In the next event dedicated to Unreal Fest Online, the developers promised a study on the new Unreal Engine 5. Meanwhile, Sony has decided to invest in Epic Games.