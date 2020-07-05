Unreal Engine 5: news on the PS5 tech demo scheduled at Unreal Fest Online

Share it:

On the social profiles of Epic Games, the media bass drum announcing the arrival of the Unreal Fest Online 2020, a digital event in which the American gaming giant promises to reveal the secrets of Unreal Engine 5 and the tech demo PS5 Lumen in the Land of nanite.

The Epic digital show, aimed more at industry workers and developers than at the public, will take place on July 14 and will boast a dense agenda of appointments between technical keynotes, Q&A sessions and live demonstrations with the participation of many established software houses such as Rocksteady, Yager, Frogwares is Splash Damage.

Throughout the day of Tuesday 14 July, the programmers and designers of Epic Games will hold conferences and video demonstrations on Unreal Engine 5, focusing on the tech demo by Lumen to illustrate the potential of the next generation of one of the most used graphics engines in the gaming industry and, indirectly, of the capabilities offered by the PS5 and Xbox Series X hardware. We will also talk about cross-platform development and how Unreal Engine contributed to the evolution of Fortnite's gaming experience.

The short video teaser published on Twitter by the Epic social account curators invites fans to attend the digital event for "take a detailed look at the creation of our UE5 demo and find out why Unreal Engine is ready for the next generation". While we wait to dive back into the nextgen atmospheres of the tech demo of Lumen in the Land of Nanite on PS5, we refer you to our special where we discuss how Unreal Engine 5 is a show, but beware of tech demos.