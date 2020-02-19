Unpublished Jenni Rivera VIDEO revealed after receiving death threats

Share it:

Renowned businessman Pepe Garza revealed that Jenni Rivera sought his protection after feeling threatened with death.

7 years after the death of the Diva de la Banda, Pepe Garza revealed to Elisa Beristain in ‘Gisme No Like’ that Jenni looked for him months before his death:

He asked me months before his death, as a protection, a talk and asked to publish it … At some point he felt alert, felt his life in danger and decided that there would be an interview to give testimony. It was quite a while before the accident. ”

The businessman said that the video “reveals much of her life, her popularity, to the extent that she lived many threats. This was a threat, but she wanted to share it with me. ”

"I was going to take a trip, and he told me" in case I don't come back, "I want you to have this."

When asked by Beristain why he decided to wait 7 years to publish this interview, the producer replied:

“I don't know, I think they are planning to do other biographies, including a series, a movie and I wanted to contribute something I am not sure if I know. Something in my heart told me, I don't know why, but I felt it was time.

Here the progress that will be announced on December 9 of this year, 7 years after his death.

