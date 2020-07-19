UnOrdinary: fans are clamoring for an anime adaptation, what are the possibilities?

Share it:

Among the most popular series of all times of the portal Webtoon, the same site where The God of High School, Tower of God and Noblesse are serialized, is undoubtedly there unordinary, the work of the talented Uru-chan. Fans are clamoring to see John's fury in an anime adaptation, but what are the possibilities?

First of all, for those who do not know it, remember that the work appeared on Webtoon in 2016, quickly achieving an amazing success and gathering the beauty of 4.5 million followers, more than The God of High School and Tower of God put together.

The work tells the story of John, a normal boy forced to attend a school for students with superpowers, divided according to a precise ranking system. John is regularly bullied and mocked by other students, but thanks to his personality he manages to make friends – after a period of friction – with Seraphina, the school's "Ace" who slowly begins to defend himself. But not everyone knows that John actually hides a dark past.

The success of the webtoon is linked in particular to the characterization of the protagonist, which chapter after chapter seems to descend more and more in a spiral of madness and violence, rediscovering the terrible past that has tried in every way to forget. There are currently just under 200 chapters available.

The partnership between Crunchyroll and Webtoon has already led to several adaptations and given the success of the work, it seems that UnOrdinary may be the next one on the list. The series has great potential and Uru-chan, its author, has recently started hiring employees urgently because "engaged with a multitude of projects".

The first season of UnOrdinary ended with chapter 155 and the second is still ongoing. The author talked about three seasons in total and saw the success, the chances of a core adaptation being made are extremely high. Crunchyroll is expected to present its new Originals during 2021, a time when we could finally hear the first official news about it. The first online petitions have also started popping up for a few days.

And what do you think of it? Would you like to see an anime adaptation of this work? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we remind you that among the other Webtoon that will receive an adaptation there is also Sweet Home, soon arriving on Netflix.