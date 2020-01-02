Unlike Yadhira Carrillo, Leticia Calderón boasts happiness with her loves

Leticia Calderón, the ex-lawyer Juan Collado lawyer – who is currently in the North Prison for alleged links to drug trafficking – looks radiant and happy, compared to Yadhira Carrillo.

A few days ago, Yadhira confessed that he would have a sad Christmas, to spend it alone without her husband, Juan Collado. However, unlike her, Leticia Calderón He shared a beautiful photo in his account Instagram, in which he looks radiant with happiness with his children and in front of the Christmas tree.

The actress shared her happiness with her children Luciano Y Carlos Collado, also children of the lawyer, with whom he was married 8 years. In addition, the photo shows the three laughing out loud in front of the Christmas tree, using some peculiar pajamas that have the words engraved Mom, Dad and Son.

It is worth mentioning that this photograph had more than 22 thousand reactions and dozens of positive comments towards Leticia Calderón's family.

You may be interested: Sexy freckled! Celia Lora infarct in the Azteca Stadium with tremendous cleavage

With information from Soy Carmín