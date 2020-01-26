Unleashed! Belinda uses her Instagram to make fun of her and her dad (VIDEO)

Singer Belinda It started with this new year and he did it with the good humor that characterizes it.

It should be remembered that in the coming months, the 30-year-old performer will star in the musical “Today I Can't Get Up,” in the company of the former academic Yahir.

First he shared a meme through his account Instagram, where she appears in bed, and refers to the beginning of the new year 2020.

Happy 2020 to everyone, ”he said Beli, accompanied by emoji with faces laughing.

This publication was worth several positive comments to the singer, for taking with good cheer the internet jokes made by users of social networks.

In addition, through her Stories section, the artist published a video where she appears in bed in the company of her father, who is asleep and does not notice that Beli He records it with his cell phone.

I love to record my dad when he is asleep, ”the actress added as text, while enduring laughter.

