Unknown 9 Awakening: discovering a new universe on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

That of Unknown 9 Awakening was undoubtedly one of the most interesting announcements made during the Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live. The video game represents the last of the pieces of an ambitious cross-media project, which includes several productions of various kinds aimed at telling a vast narrative universe.

The whole project was born from the imagination of Alexandre Amancio, known for holding the position of creative director of Assassin’s Creed Unity. Amancio left Ubisoft Montreal in 2015 with the aim of founding a studio of his own to give shape to the many ideas that blended in tense. With the help of Guy Laliberté, owner of the very famous Cirque du Soleil who invested 50 million dollars in the project, he managed to found Reflector Entertainment, a studio located in Quebec now working on the video game Unknown 9 Awakening.

Reflector specializes in creating the so-called “Storyworld”, that is ever-expanding universes that transcend the media, weaving complementary and at the same time independent stories that come to life through feature films, video games, novels, podcasts, comics and other communication channels. The universe was supposed to come to the public in 2020, but the pandemic has slowed plans. In any case, the Unknown 9 project currently features a trilogy of novels written by Layton Green, a podcast series co-produced by Gideon Media, a Dark Horse comic and edited by Brandon Thomas and Francis Portella, a television series produced by Tim Kring, a feature film written by Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken, and the triple A video game presented at Gamescom, Unknown 9 Awakening, destined to arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as on PC.

Describing such an ambitious universe requires a lot of attention and a lot of space, so we refer you to ours Special Video attachment at the beginning of the news and the in-depth study on the universe of Unknown 9 edited by Antonello Bello.